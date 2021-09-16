Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) PT Raised to $17.00 at Piper Sandler

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.68% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of PARR opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.49. Par Pacific has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $933.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.64.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.10). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 98.58% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. Analysts predict that Par Pacific will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joseph Israel sold 22,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PARR. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 18.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 2.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 13.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

