Paramount Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PGRE)

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Paramount Group has decreased its dividend by 2.6% over the last three years.

Shares of PGRE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.70. 844,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,342. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -45.79 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average is $10.04. Paramount Group has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.27). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $182.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Group will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PGRE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI cut Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.39.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Paramount Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 13,044.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,784 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

