Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.88.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAYO. William Blair began coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.77. 2,532,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,323,395. Payoneer Global has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.82.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $110.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.94 million. On average, research analysts predict that Payoneer Global will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYO. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. 45.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.