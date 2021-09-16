PayPoint (LON:PAY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,020.78

Shares of PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,020.78 ($13.34) and traded as low as GBX 669.56 ($8.75). PayPoint shares last traded at GBX 679 ($8.87), with a volume of 86,455 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital upgraded PayPoint to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of £466.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 640.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,020.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.77.

In other PayPoint news, insider Nick Wiles acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 636 ($8.31) per share, for a total transaction of £95,400 ($124,640.71). Also, insider Alan Dale bought 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 640 ($8.36) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($26,130.13). Insiders have bought a total of 18,184 shares of company stock valued at $11,577,038 over the last 90 days.

PayPoint Company Profile (LON:PAY)

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

