Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PSO. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pearson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Get Pearson alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSO opened at $10.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. Pearson has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.31.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Pearson in the first quarter worth $9,229,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 513,877.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after buying an additional 724,567 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 42.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 809,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,656,000 after buying an additional 241,103 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 21.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,051,000 after buying an additional 164,304 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 6.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,639,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,037,000 after buying an additional 104,575 shares during the period. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pearson

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.