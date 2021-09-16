Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $323.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total value of $3,642,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,642,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total transaction of $44,289.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,523 shares of company stock valued at $7,920,428 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 178.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 108.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in Penumbra by 122.8% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEN traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $288.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,963. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $163.49 and a 12-month high of $320.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 671.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $266.59 and a 200-day moving average of $270.46.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

