Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Director Matthew C. Flanigan Acquires 2,000 Shares

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.71 per share, with a total value of $89,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,778.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of PFGC opened at $44.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.48 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.70. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 310.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFGC. Raymond James downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.30.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

