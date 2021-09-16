Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.810-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.60 billion-$5.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.58 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WOOF. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.21.

Shares of WOOF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.69. The stock had a trading volume of 65,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion and a PE ratio of 98.35. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $31.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average is $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ron Coughlin acquired 46,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $1,012,152.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,085 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Petco Health and Wellness worth $6,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

