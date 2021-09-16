PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV) Director James Rudolph Martin Buys 7,000 Shares

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV) Director James Rudolph Martin bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $22,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

James Rudolph Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, James Rudolph Martin purchased 2,000 shares of PetVivo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $5,340.00.

PETV stock opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.57. The company has a market cap of $29.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.61. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

PetVivo Holdings, Inc is a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company. It is engaged in the business of translating or adapting human biotech and medical technology into products for commercialization in the veterinary market to treat companion animals such as dogs, horses, cats, and other animals suffering from osteoarthritis and other afflictions.

