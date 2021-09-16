Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Given New C$10.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PEYUF. TD Securities raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.25 to C$15.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.97.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEYUF opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $7.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.0328 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

