Phantasma Energy Price Reaches $0.0527 (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. During the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded up 37.4% against the dollar. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0527 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a total market capitalization of $3.34 million and $4,089.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00072832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00122299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.76 or 0.00176291 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,554.28 or 0.07480579 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,540.72 or 1.00057401 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $413.04 or 0.00869305 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 63,306,901 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars.

