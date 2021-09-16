Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 72.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of PSX opened at $66.03 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.19. The firm has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of -17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -404.49%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSX. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.63.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.