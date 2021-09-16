Phoneum (PHT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $11,710.00

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One Phoneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Phoneum has a total market cap of $547,665.21 and approximately $11,710.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phoneum has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00063503 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.76 or 0.00142612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00013898 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $387.34 or 0.00815217 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00047092 BTC.

Phoneum Profile

Phoneum (PHT) is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,517,470,986 coins. The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum . The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Buying and Selling Phoneum

