Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,353 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 1.53% of Piedmont Lithium worth $18,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 208.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 385 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the second quarter worth approximately $321,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 1,965.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,439,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Piedmont Lithium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In other news, EVP Patrick Brindle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total transaction of $1,486,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong acquired 2,500 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.62 per share, with a total value of $174,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLL opened at $57.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $902.88 million, a PE ratio of -84.32 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.24. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $88.97.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on December 3, 2020 and is headquartered in Belmont, NC.

