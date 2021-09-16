Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Short Interest Update

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,700 shares, a drop of 84.5% from the August 15th total of 1,016,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,253,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:PNGAY traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $14.76. 471,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,579. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Ping An Insurance has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $26.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.49. The company has a market cap of $134.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.224 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

