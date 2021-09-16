Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 22,590 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,920,000 after purchasing an additional 59,087 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,391,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 264,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,608,000 after buying an additional 124,337 shares during the period.

XHB stock opened at $76.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.26. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $50.74 and a one year high of $80.82.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

