Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Insider Jonathan J. Doyle Sells 4,296 Shares

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 4,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.37, for a total value of $581,549.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:PIPR opened at $135.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.88. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.33. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $146.50.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.92. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 10.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIPR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 49.7% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.