Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms recently commented on PLLIF. HSBC raised Pirelli & C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pirelli & C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Pirelli & C. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Pirelli & C. alerts:

PLLIF stock remained flat at $$6.00 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69. Pirelli & C. has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $6.42.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers car tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle tires under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Pirelli & C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pirelli & C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.