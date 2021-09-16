Pizza Trading 1.9% Higher This Week (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 16th. Pizza has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $219,963.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pizza has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Pizza coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0442 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001694 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00042178 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007786 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $465.31 or 0.00977909 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.