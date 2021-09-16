PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Stock Price Up 3.7%

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) shares rose 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.37 and last traded at $5.37. Approximately 713 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 444,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

MYPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.63.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $70.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth $39,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth about $104,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth about $141,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

