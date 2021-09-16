Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE:PLYM opened at $23.10 on Thursday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $708.78 million, a PE ratio of -21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average of $19.84.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLYM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 33,164 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

