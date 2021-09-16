PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 10,164 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cannae were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cannae by 13.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,520,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,968,000 after acquiring an additional 917,020 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,601,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,534,000 after buying an additional 2,115,284 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,992,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,281,000 after buying an additional 1,482,517 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cannae by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,860,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,710,000 after buying an additional 154,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Cannae by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,496,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,299,000 after acquiring an additional 354,413 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cannae alerts:

CNNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cannae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 8,500,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $185,980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cannae stock opened at $31.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.80. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.93. Cannae had a net margin of 88.62% and a return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.40 million. Analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.