PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $534,000 Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1,834.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 412,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,148,000 after acquiring an additional 391,572 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,049,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,711,000 after buying an additional 361,508 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,948,000 after buying an additional 183,665 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,278,000 after acquiring an additional 168,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,061,000 after purchasing an additional 110,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BPMC. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.71.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $124,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,971.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $90,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,507.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,350 shares of company stock worth $2,531,346 in the last ninety days. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $103.73 on Thursday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $72.90 and a one year high of $125.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.41. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.57 million. Equities research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.66 EPS for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.