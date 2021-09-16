PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $588,000 Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,778 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EME. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 164,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,318,000 after purchasing an additional 78,647 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 73,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,063,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 191,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,551,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EME opened at $118.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.69 and a 12 month high of $129.45.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EME. Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

