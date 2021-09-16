PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 1,499 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQM. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 61.0% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,897,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,814,000 after acquiring an additional 719,194 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth approximately $15,942,000. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 99.2% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 551,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,091,000 after purchasing an additional 274,520 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 42.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 487,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,062,000 after purchasing an additional 144,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 323.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 175,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 134,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SQM shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

SQM opened at $57.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.01, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average of $50.38. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.74.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.03 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Equities analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 91.11%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.