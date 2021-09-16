PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 861 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 91.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 133,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Wayfair by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wayfair alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on W shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Wayfair from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.63.

In related news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.62, for a total transaction of $986,007.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total value of $174,525.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,313,116.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,512 shares of company stock worth $2,219,409. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of W stock opened at $276.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $281.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.04. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 86.38, a P/E/G ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.09 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. Analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.