PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) by 47.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,645 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 75.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 158.3% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $324,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XTN opened at $86.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.65. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $56.28 and a 12-month high of $92.58.

