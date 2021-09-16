Po.et (POE) Reaches One Day Volume of $187.00

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. In the last week, Po.et has traded 26.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Po.et coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Po.et has a total market capitalization of $587,771.13 and approximately $187.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00063749 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002945 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.81 or 0.00147693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $405.14 or 0.00845002 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00046710 BTC.

About Po.et

Po.et (CRYPTO:POE) is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject . The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Po.et is po.et

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

Buying and Selling Po.et

