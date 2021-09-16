Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.43.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $50.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.70 and a 200 day moving average of $48.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $33.63 and a 1 year high of $52.47.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $51,227.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,297.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $264,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,436.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,637 shares of company stock worth $390,960. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 507.1% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

