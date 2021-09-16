Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is an investment company. It focuses on investment in consumer products, food and beverages, heathcare, logistics and distribution, media, telecommunication, education, aerospace and defense, industrial and environmental industries. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as KCAP Financial Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of PTMN opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $218.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.22. Portman Ridge Finance has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.37.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.55 million during the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a net margin of 112.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Portman Ridge Finance will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.04%. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the second quarter worth $31,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the second quarter worth $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 54.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 118.9% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 22,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the first quarter worth $48,000. 13.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

