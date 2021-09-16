Porvair’s (PRV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Porvair (LON:PRV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
PRV stock opened at GBX 650 ($8.49) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.98. Porvair has a 1 year low of GBX 422 ($5.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 690 ($9.01). The firm has a market cap of £300.10 million and a P/E ratio of 30.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 624.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 583.89.
Porvair Company Profile
