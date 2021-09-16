Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS HGKGY remained flat at $$6.00 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,593. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.11. Power Assets has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $6.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.3632 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.83%. This is an increase from Power Assets’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. The company generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. It also distributes gas; transmits oil; holds property and deposits; and provides consulting, investing, trust administration, and management services.

