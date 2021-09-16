Precision Drilling’s (PD) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PD has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$45.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Precision Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.62.

TSE:PD opened at C$43.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$581.92 million and a P/E ratio of -3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.43. Precision Drilling has a one year low of C$15.80 and a one year high of C$54.72.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C($5.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($4.55) by C($1.16). The business had revenue of C$201.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$207.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -3.900195 EPS for the current year.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

