Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Shares in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.5% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 420.4% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 33,370 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.7% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.10.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.97. The company had a trading volume of 55,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,069. The company has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.80. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $58.04 and a 1-year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

