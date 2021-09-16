Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Has $1.82 Million Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BG. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Bunge by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bunge by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Bunge by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 328,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,696,000 after acquiring an additional 52,806 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Shares of BG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.15. 46,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,716. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.53. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

