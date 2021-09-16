Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $2.64 Million in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPM. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 206.9% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 18,536 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.4% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 286.2% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 40,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 30,267 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $813,000. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.66. 199,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,036. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.41. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $54.72.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.49 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WPM. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.30.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

