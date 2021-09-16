Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $679,000 Investment in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.34. 14,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,115. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.95 and a twelve month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.55.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

