Primecap Management Co. CA Boosts Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 20.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,867,151 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186,701 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Splunk were worth $992,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Splunk by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 79,266 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,460,000 after purchasing an additional 12,276 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Splunk by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,946 shares of the software company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,799 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Splunk by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,255 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $211,587.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total value of $48,754.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,902 shares of company stock valued at $393,760 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPLK. Barclays lifted their price objective on Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Splunk from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Splunk from $148.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$140.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Summit Insights boosted their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.10.

Shares of SPLK stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $151.45. The stock had a trading volume of 10,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,652. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $222.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The business had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

