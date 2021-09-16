Primecap Management Co. CA Has $1.39 Billion Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,675,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 744,033 shares during the quarter. United Airlines comprises approximately 0.9% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 8.24% of United Airlines worth $1,394,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in United Airlines by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,303,000 after acquiring an additional 685,285 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,523,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,271,000 after acquiring an additional 556,693 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,889,000. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 636,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,611,000 after buying an additional 446,448 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

In other news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,756,070. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.58. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($9.31) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

