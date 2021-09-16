Primecap Management Co. CA Has $681.77 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,880,847 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 474,730 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $681,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 726,103 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $87,038,000 after purchasing an additional 40,384 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 645,286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $77,331,000 after purchasing an additional 60,781 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $23,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $17,054,509.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $126.95. The company had a trading volume of 11,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,373,745. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $100.34 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $225.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.23 and its 200 day moving average is $119.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

