Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 19,797 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 880,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.59% of MKS Instruments worth $156,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 18.5% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 570,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,791,000 after purchasing an additional 89,110 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 6.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 12.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 76.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,562,000 after buying an additional 50,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 10.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 164,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,238,000 after buying an additional 15,564 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.20.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $151.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.80 and a 200-day moving average of $169.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.53. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.37 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 5.05.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $749.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.84 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 22.64%. Equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

