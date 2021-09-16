Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 7,683 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 325,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $123,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.9% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.0% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 166,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,840,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT stock opened at $345.07 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $399.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $364.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $95.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.