Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,185,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 162,503 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $145,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 310.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Realty Income by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of O stock opened at $68.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.15, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a sep 21 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

O has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.