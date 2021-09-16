Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,116,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,862,172 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $210,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 60,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% during the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 42,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.8% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WY. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.29.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $35.04 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $41.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.84.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.