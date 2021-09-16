Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,331,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,972 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $171,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Tyson Foods by 3.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 187,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,797,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth about $408,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSN. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TSN opened at $76.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.82 and a 1-year high of $82.44.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

