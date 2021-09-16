ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $285.88 Million

Equities research analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will announce sales of $285.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $259.67 million and the highest is $311.39 million. ProAssurance posted sales of $213.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $971.82 million to $1.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $973.35 million to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ProAssurance.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $258.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.89 million.

PRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ProAssurance by 1,020.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,896,000 after buying an additional 609,083 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ProAssurance stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $23.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,441. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 0.34. ProAssurance has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.46%.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProAssurance (PRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.