ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 146,265 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,308,778 shares.The stock last traded at $15.99 and had previously closed at $16.14.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,636,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,151,000 after buying an additional 1,643,419 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,911,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 38,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 20,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

