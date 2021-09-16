PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on PTCT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:PTCT traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.27. 4,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,716. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $70.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.07.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.87% and a negative return on equity of 105.54%. Research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $352,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $66,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,577.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,734,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,672,000 after purchasing an additional 345,774 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,573,000 after buying an additional 309,160 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,789,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,743,000 after buying an additional 310,792 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 25.4% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,293,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,069,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,324,000 after buying an additional 72,719 shares in the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.