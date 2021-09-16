Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pulmonx were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNG. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new position in Pulmonx during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 119.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Pulmonx during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Pulmonx during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 118.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $56,967.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $915,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,566,159 shares of company stock worth $96,123,634 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

LUNG stock opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pulmonx Co. has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $69.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.81.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

