Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) Short Interest Update

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a decrease of 77.0% from the August 15th total of 173,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

PUYI stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,467. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average is $5.22. Puyi has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $9.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Puyi stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Puyi, Inc engages in the provision of distribution and managing wealth management services. It offers wealth management, corporate finance, and asset management services. The company was founded by Hai Feng Yu on August 6, 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

